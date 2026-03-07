Medical Malpractice Reform signed into law

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — State leaders gathered Friday at the future site of Valencia County Hospital to mark the signing of House Bill 99, legislation reforming New Mexico’s medical malpractice laws in an effort to stabilize the state’s healthcare system and improve access to care across the state.

The bill updates New Mexico’s Medical Malpractice Act with changes supporters say will help bring stability to the state’s medical liability environment while preserving patients’ ability to seek compensation when harmed.

Lawmakers say the reforms are intended to reduce barriers for physicians considering practicing in New Mexico and help hospitals recruit and retain providers amid a statewide shortage.