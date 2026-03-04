New measles case reported at Doña Ana County detention center

The New Mexico Department of Health says a sixth case of measles has been confirmed in New Mexico this year. The DOH shared the following information in an news release regarding possible exposure and what you need to know about symptoms and prevention:

"People may have been exposed to measles from this most recent case at the following locations, days and times: the U.S. District Court building at 100 N. Church Street, Las Cruces between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on February 24.

If you were at this location, check your vaccination status and report any measles symptoms in the next 21 days (until March 17, 2026) to your health care provider. If you develop symptoms of measles stay home to prevent further spread and contact your healthcare provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance.

Measles symptoms develop between seven and 21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash that usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body. People can pass measles to someone else from four days before to four days after the rash first appears.

“The New Mexico Department of Health continues to urge people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination, vaccine is the best tool to protect you from measles,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for NMDOH.

All six cases are federal detainees with two cases each at the Doña Ana, Hidalgo and Luna County detention centers. Smelser said NMDOH is coordinating with all the facilities to assure all quarantine, isolation, testing and vaccination protocols are followed to minimize risk of measles spread. The health department has sent vaccination teams to all three facilities.

Anyone with questions about measles and vaccinations may call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance from nurses in English and Spanish. You can also text questions to 66364 (NMDOH)."