One dead, one injured in overnight incident east of Las Cruces

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened overnight Saturday, according to a news release from the Public Information Office.

DASO and Doña Ana County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home on the 8900 block of Ivory Wing Lane after reports of a shooting came in just after 12:30 a.m.

Several acquaintances had gathered at the home, according to investigators, when an argument broke out between two people. During the altercation, they say, a knife and firearm were brandished.

As a result of the incident, a 37-year-old man died at the scene; a 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown. It was not specified whether the individuals suffered gunshot and/or or knife wounds.

Two people were taken into custody and officials say there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time. When more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

