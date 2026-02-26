© 2026 KRWG
Vado teen hospitalized after suffering apparent gunshot wound

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:57 PM MST
Doña Ana County
Doña Ana County officials say a 14-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The incident occurred Wednesday night just after 7:15. The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office and Doña Ana Fire Rescue were dispatched to a trauma call on Fuentes Lane in Vado.

Two individuals have been identified as persons of interest in the case and the incident remains under investigation.
