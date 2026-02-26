A second guilty verdict rendered in Young Park shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A jury deliberated for just an hour Wednesday before finding 18-year-old Nathan Rivas guilty on three counts of First-Degree Murder in connection with last year's mass shooting at Young Park.

Nathan’s older brother, Tomas Rivas, was also convicted of First-Degree Murder for his role in the shooting which claimed the lives of 19-year-old Dominick Estrada, 17-year-old Jason Gomez, and 16-year-old Andrew Madrid; 14 others were wounded.

In a news release announcing the verdict, District Attorney Fernando R. Macias said, "Our community will not tolerate this level of violence. The loss of Dominick, Andrew, and Jason remains a profound and lasting wound on the soul of our city. But with each step toward accountability, we are slowly repairing the fabric of our community. We are reaffirming our shared commitment to a future where our children can live, gather, and thrive free from the paralyzing fear of gun violence."

Charges remain pending against 18-year-old Gustavo Dominguez and a 16-year-old boy.

Sentencing for Nathan Rivas will be scheduled by the Court at a later date after a pre-sentence report is completed. He faces a life sentence for each count of First-Degree Murder.