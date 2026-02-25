Pearce faces questions on public lands in BLM confirmation hearing

Former Republican U.S. Representative from New Mexico Steve Pearce had his first committee hearing regarding his nomination for Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

At the Wednesday morning meeting, Pearce highlighted his experience as both a representative and as a business owner in the oil and gas industry.

During his opening comments, he said that local input will be key in his decision making and that using lessons he learned while being a representative is essential for tackling issues that face the bureau.

“I believe that we can duplicate those efforts to not only solve not only endangered species, but orphaned wells, abandoned mines, and many issues including providing clean and plentiful water,” Pearce said.

However, recent outcry against his nomination led to some tougher questions. U.S. Senator from New Mexico Martin Heinrich brought up concerns regarding the selling of public land that he received from southern New Mexico residents and officials.

Pearce said that large scale sales of land are not likely due to current law, but removing restrictions around some parcels would be beneficial. He points to an issue when the town of Los Alamos was unable to acquire land, which caused parts of the community to grow further away from town. He said that type of hold is not what he wants to see happening.

“It is that kind of restrictive holding that we are meant to address. I will look to you all to provide that focus for the agency,” Pearce said.

When asked directly about the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument, Pearce, who in the past has opposed the formation of the monument and has supported a reduction in the size of the monument, said that he rarely looks “in the rear view mirror” and does not anticipate taking a second look at the monument.

“At the end of the day it is a presidential decision anyway but I don't view myself going and making a recommendation. There is too much ahead of us to get done to focus on things that have happened in the past,” Pearce said.

No time has been set for a final vote on his confirmation.