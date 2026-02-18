© 2026 KRWG
Thousands in Las Cruces/El Paso without power

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:34 AM MST
El Paso Electric
/
https://outagemap.epelectric.com/
El Paso Electric's outage map shows affected areas.

El Paso Electric reports up to 70 outages on its outage map as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The number of people affected has changed rapidly from over 3,000 to over 1,000 in just minutes. These numbers could change rapidly.

There is no information on the cause of the outage at this time.

Many traffic lights are affected. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution at affected intersections.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

You can find the outage map right here.
