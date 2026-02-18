Sheriff's office investigates officer-Involved shooting following structure fire in Tortugas

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the Tortugas area.

Just before 6 p.m., Doña Ana Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the 600 block of Watson Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed of a possible occupant inside the residency. Crews conducted a primary search inside the home and did not locate anyone in the main area of the home. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters were advised that the individual may be inside the garage.

When crews attempted to access the garage, they encountered resistance from a person inside and turned the scene over to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then searched the structure and located an armed adult male inside the garage area. The individual was in a secured area and refused to exit, per deputies orders. During the confrontation, shots were fired. No deputies were injured.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on the individual at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

This incident is being investigation by the Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force, which includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. Upon completion of the investigation, findings will be turned over to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

No further information is available at this time.