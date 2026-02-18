A message from Father Thomas Smith and Brother Joseph Bach on Ash Wednesday

On Ash Wednesday, we hear from Father Thomas Smith and Brother Joseph Bach of Holy Cross Retreat Center. They spoke with KC Counts about the Lenten season and more. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

Now, Father Tom, let's begin by having you tell us who came with you today, and I understand there's some changes in order.

Father Thomas Smith:

That's right. I've been here in New Mexico at Holy Cross for 15 1/2 years, and Brother Joseph came with the intention to become acclimated and probably become the director within the next few months or so.

KC Counts:

All right. So what has to happen in the next few months of time for you to be prepared for that role?

Brother Joseph Bach:

I think that the experience that I've had for the past year and a half has helped me to step into this role. And so I feel as prepared as I can be at this point.

KC Counts:

Where were you most recently?

Brother Joseph Bach:

Most recently, I was in, I spent a year in San Antonio, Texas, working with the Franciscan Outreach Ministry there, and 15 years in Brooklyn, New York before that.

KC Counts:

Okay, so big change from Brooklyn to San Antonio. Not quite as big a change from San Antonio, though, to Las Cruces, right? So, Father Tom, as we enter the Lenten season. Talk a little bit about what folks who participate are doing or not doing during Lent, as the case may be.

Father Thomas Smith:

Traditionally, in the scriptures, it talks about prayer and fasting and almsgiving. Those are the three major kinds of things, but it could be lots of things beyond that. It's a way of opening our heart to prepare ourselves for the celebration of the tree to them, which is Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter. And it's a way of deepening our faith, not just within us, but also in how we serve and how we care for one another. And so there's lots of ways to do that. And I think within the church, the ashes are one of the visible ways of doing that, but it's our actions that I think are just as important.

KC Counts:

Can you talk a little bit about your own personal way that you... take part.

Father Thomas Smith:

One of the things I have done, and I probably will do again this year, is to be generous with my time to people that I wouldn't necessarily be talking with. I mean, I've got lots of things to do, obviously.

KC Counts:

Like me.

Father Thomas Smith:

Sure. But like people I know who are struggling, say they've had a death in the family or something difficult going on, just take some time to call them or visit them or send a letter or something. It's a way of letting them know that they are not alone, that God cares for them, and that we as individuals are part to do that. And in some sense, it's a lot easier to give money, or to do something or to fast a little bit. But to give time, for me, is probably the most precious thing that I have. So that's what I often do.

KC Counts:

I think that's one of the things that my Catholic friends have expressed over the last few years is more of something to do, you know, to give rather than giving up.

Father Thomas Smith:

And giving up is helpful too, but I really do agree that it's a different focus and a helpful one.

KC Counts:

Can you talk a little bit, Brother Joseph, about what kind of the communities from San Antonio to Las Cruces might have in common?

Brother Joseph Bach:

I would say that a lot of the culture, there's a lot of cultural similarities between the two places. I only spent a year in San Antonio. So that was a big culture shock for me coming from Brooklyn, New York. But I would say that a lot of the traditions regarding our faith, regarding the Latino expression as well, are some similarities that I've noticed.

KC Counts:

I'm speaking for some Catholics, not all Catholics, but I think one of the things that must be on your mind is the current situation with immigration policy and how it's affecting our local communities. Can you talk about that a little bit?

Father Thomas Smith:

Sure. That's been an issue that's in the Catholic Church for many, many years. Pope Francis and now Pope Leo are both very attentive to that, both on the local level as well as on a national level or international. And we have, at Holy Cross Retreat Center, been generous in taking time for them and welcoming them over the years. Right now, not so many people are coming there, so we're trying to find other ways to deal with those. Brother Joseph actually is a little more up to date on that.

KC Counts:

Great.

Brother Joseph Bach:

So actually, there was a grassroots movement that started last spring, actually, to see how we could respond to the needs of our local community as we begin to see a lot of our neighbors being taken into ICE custody, ICE waiting outside of schools. And so a lot of nonprofits and faith leaders began talking about what's the next step. I had begun doing court accompaniment over in the Diocese of El Paso with their Office of Migrant Hospitality. And so we decided that we would offer one day a week. And so we do have a group that comes from Las Cruces over to El Paso to do court accompaniment one day a week. We're called the Acompaniantes, the Borderland Companions of Hope in English. And it's people from our local Las Cruces area. And we also do detention center visits over in Otero. So those are the two parts of the ministry that we currently have out of Holy Cross. And we recognize that we have, the need now is not so much to have hospitality at the retreat center for the migrants as people come out, but to be there to accompany them.

KC Counts:

Can you talk about those experiences, first court?

Brother Joseph Bach:

It's been a very emotional experience for those of us that do court accompaniment. I always say it's not the glamorous work of working with immigration because you're there watching people as they come out of court. You're there explaining to them what the process could be if they are taken into ICE custody, and usually there are ICE agents waiting at the courts on any given day. And you could have 7 out of 24 people show up. You could have all 24 that are on the docket show up. And so what we do is we do provide accompaniment. We are there for the families. And then we track them once they've been taken into custody. And we go visit them and provide the visitation either in El Paso or over in Otero.

KC Counts:

What has your interaction with ICE agents been like?

Brother Joseph Bach:

We always say that we recognize the value, dignity, and worth of all people, regardless. And while I may not personally agree with what someone has chosen to do for a living, my interactions with them have been pleasant. My interactions have been respectful. And I find that they have been that way in return to us as well. And we're there to accompany the people. So what we have to do is get our own emotions in check. And regardless of what our feelings are, we're there for the people. We're not there to prove a point. We're not there to make a statement. We are just there to be a companion, recognizing the dignity of each individual that we are walking with. And we hope that extends to the agents that are there to do their job.

KC Counts:

Father Tom, have you visited the Otero Processing Center?

Father Thomas Smith:

Yes, I have. I've been there several times. I go to the prison on a regular basis, but at the immigrant center, I've been there several times as well.

KC Counts:

And how has your experience been there? Is it easy for you to get in?

Father Thomas Smith:

It has not been a problem. It's not like I can just walk in at any time, but if you prepare for it, it's largely been respected.

KC Counts:

And so what would you describe the conditions inside to be like?

Father Thomas Smith:

Well, we don't get inside. They bring the person out and we meet in a small area with them. They struggle. I don't think this, Otero doesn't seem to be like one of the worst places. Some other places that are more difficult are the large...

KC Counts:

Like the ones in El Paso?

Father Thomas Smith:

Yes. Those are the ones where I think it's cold and there's not much food and not good conditions, not much respect. And people have died actually as well. And so those are the ones I'm more concerned about. Otero, I don't hear this much complaint about that. That's just me.

Brother Joseph Bach:

And it's not as welcoming an environment in Texas for us as people doing ministry. I've established a relationship with the chaplain at the Otero detention facility. So anyone who comes in with our our acompanantes badges are automatically recognized as part of the ministry. So we are able to meet one-on-one in the legal rooms with the people that we have on our list. When we go to El Paso, it's a different story. So we have to go in as a friend or a family member would and wait in line and go to the windows. And that's the only way that we can do ministry over in Texas at this time.

KC Counts:

Do you have an overall message that you'd like to share with the community during the

Lenten season?

Father Thomas Smith:

I think it's a time of, the Greek word I believe is metavallo, conversion and change for us. For instance, we offer several retreats during this time period for people to come and spend a day or a weekend to renew their life and to deepen their faith and their service. We have a couple coming up this coming weekend on Franciscan contemplation and on finding God in difficult times. And then we have some others after that on Triduum and Encuentro Matrimonial, which is a marriage counter in Spanish. So we have a variety of those. And if anybody's interested, give us a call or look at holycrossretreat.org and they'll find the information about that. And I think that's a really deeper way of deepening our faith in our life.

KC Counts:

Anything to add?

Brother Joseph Bach:

I would just say during this Lenten time, it's a time of learning to see with new eyes and to feel with the heart of God. And I think that any of our actions during the Lenten season, whether we're giving up something or a change in behavior, should affect some sort of change in the way that we see others in the world. And so in our Franciscan tradition, as Father Tom said, that is very important, that change of heart. And so if our actions do not lead to a change of heart or to seeing people differently, or doing things differently, then we have to stop and look at why we're doing a certain act during this Lenten season.

KC Counts:

Father Tom, what's next for you?

Father Thomas Smith:

Well, probably sometime in the summer. We have a large meeting with the Franciscans, the group I'm with, and I'll be leaving Holy Cross Retreat Center. I've been here for almost, it'll be almost 16 years at that point. It’s been a very fine experience. Delightful in many, many ways. But I think it's time to move. And I'll be most likely heading back to Indiana, which will be nice because I have family and lots of friends there. I'll probably be working in a parish there.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, thank you both for spending this time with us. We appreciate it so much and we'll stay in touch.

Father Thomas Smith:

Okay.

Brother Joseph Bach:

Thank you.

Father Thomas Smith:

Thank you very much, KC.

You can learn more about activities at Holy Cross Retreat Center right here.