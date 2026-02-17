NMDOT: blowing dust causes closure on I-10 west of Las Cruces

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound at mile marker 132, 3 miles west of Las Cruces has been closed due to dust and brown out conditions.

It is likely that more closures will follow as conditions worsen throughout the day.

The NMDOT offers the following safety guidelines for high wind events:

If you must travel, we recommend you monitor local forecast conditions prior to starting your trip and visit www.nmroads.com for current roadway information. Roadway conditions may change quickly, blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms as they move quickly through remote areas.

If you are approaching a dust storm or caught in a dust storm, please follow the guidelines below to help you stay safe.

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be monitoring roadway conditions with local law enforcement. Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com, or by calling 511.

This story will be updated if and when additional closures occur.

