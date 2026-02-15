One dead in Doña Ana house fire

Doña Ana Fire Rescue crews responded to a residential fire in Doña Ana early Sunday morning after a neighbor called 911 around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames in the 200 block of Horseshoe Circle.

Doña Ana Fire Rescue and the Las Cruces Fire Department were both dispatched, per the automatic aid agreement between the two agencies, according to a news release from Doña Ana County.

First responders were made aware of a potential occupant inside the home, but crews were not able to save the individual.

The name of the deceased will not be made available until family is notified. There were no other occupants in the residency and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Doña Ana Fire Marshal and the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it is received.