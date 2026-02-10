Police investigate deadly shooting on Amador

Las Cruces police are investigating another deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A 53-year-old man died on West Amador Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. after being shot at least once.

Police said in a news release the incident followed a confrontation between two men on the 900 block of West Amador Avenue.

The man, who was armed with a knife, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers located, disarmed, and arrested the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man, who was on a bicycle. Police say he is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story; more information will be shared as it is made available.