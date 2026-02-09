Police ID suspect in Sunday’s Las Cruces shooting

The suspect believed to be responsible for Sunday’s officer-involved shooting on south Valley Drive has been identified as 28-year-old Johnny Ray Morales.

The Las Cruces Police Department and Officer-Involved Incident Task Force are investigating the incident that began shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Preliminary information indicates an officer working approved off-duty employment at Walmart, 1550 S. Valley Drive, was flagged down regarding a bicycle theft. The officer located the suspect, later identified as Morales, and attempted to detain him.

During the encounter, Morales fired at least one round at the officer. The officer returned fire. Morales then fled the scene on foot.

Additional officers responded and attempted to establish a perimeter. During that response, additional exchanges of gunfire occurred. Morales was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident involved multiple scenes surrounding Valley Drive, all of which were secured by responding officers.

No other information is available at this time. Las Cruces police anticipate holding a news conference on this incident after all known witnesses are interviewed and more information is confirmed.

The Officer-Involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. The task force gathers facts in the case and presents those facts to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.