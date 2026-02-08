Deadly police shooting under investigation in Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning after an initial call was received at 7:21 a.m.

Initial reports indicate an off-duty officer working at the Walmart at 1550 S. Valley Drive was flagged down regarding a bicycle theft. According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, the officer located the suspect and attempted to detain him.

Police say that during that encounter, the suspect fired at least one round at the officer, who then returned fire. The individual was able to flee the scene on foot.

Additional officers responded and while establishing a perimeter, they say more gunfire occurred.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While no other information has yet been released, Las Cruces Police say they anticipate holding a news conference "once sufficient information is gathered and confirmed".

Walmart on Valley Drive and the surrounding area and businesses may be impacted as the investigation is completed by The Officer-involved Incident Task Force.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

