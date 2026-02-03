Apparent explosive device discovered at Las Cruces Savers

Las Cruces police say they are working with members of the Doña Ana County Bomb Squad to secure an apparent explosive device that was taken in to the Savers Donation Center at 2340 N. Main St. Tuesday.

The Savers store was evacuated as members of the bomb squad work to remove the device.

Police were alerted shortly before noon by employees who located it amongst donated items.

Stores and businesses in the nearby area have been asked to shelter-in-place until the device is secured and removed.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and KRWG Public Media will provide new information as it becomes available.