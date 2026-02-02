Las Cruces votes to end agreement with 828 Productions at city council meeting

The Las Cruces City Council held one of their bimonthly meetings Monday afternoon. The meeting included changes to police service aids and a major shakeup to the city's film industry.

The City voted to end their part in a project participation agreement between the city and 828 productions after the city claimed that the spending did not lead to the outcomes that they had hoped. Councilor Mattiace was the sole vote against ending the agreement.

The agreement was signed back in 2023 where the city would provide capital outlay funds to 828 in hopes of attracting jobs, further economic development and more infrastructure for the film industry.

In total, the city allocated over $3.7 million and paid about $1.8 million to the company.

After city staff grew skeptical on how 828 was spending the money, the city reviewed the company and found that most of the funds were being used for facility upkeep and maintenance, not construction and expansion like the agreement stated. In addition to this finding, it was also uncovered that 828 had lost the title to their property and did not notify the city.

Because of these findings, the city ended its obligation and is clawing back at least $1.3 million.

Attorney Joseph Dworak representing 828 Productions said that the writers strike combined with a film downturn across the country has made them get off to a delayed start but hopes that past problems won't define the future.

“828 acknowledges that it could have done better in the past but these are partners and partners can take responsibility for their own actions with each other and again we recognize that there are mistakes on both sides of this and we want to move forward,” Dworak said.

Las Cruces Economic Development Director Elizabeth Teeters said that films are still shot here without 828 according to information from Film Las Cruces that looked at films they have had a hand in.

“In 2023, there were 10 productions with 4 of them being feature films. In 2024, 14 productions in Las Cruces seven of those were feature films and in 2025 there were 17 productions with nine of them being feature films and they did tell me that only two of those feature films were 828,” Teeters said.

The attorney representing 828 said that just one of those productions that they were in charge of brought in $15 million in production spending and that the company “blows these numbers out of the water” when it comes to size and dollar amount.

Police Service aids can now issue traffic citations at crash sites after the city council approved the change. Service aids can also investigate crashes that resulted in minor injury.

City Attorney Brad Douglas said that this change is needed to help free up police officers to do other things.

“The rationale is that hopefully this would lead to increased efficiency with commissioned officers not having to respond to minor accidents,” Douglas said.

The city voted to accept various grants including money to replace kennels and repair flooring at the animal services center, funding for the Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization and more funding for police salaries, overtime, and bonuses.

The council also voted to make amendments to various capital improvement projects.