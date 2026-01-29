Multi-vehicle crash injures seven, two critically

Las Cruces police say they are investigating a four-vehicle crash that resulted in critical injuries to two pedestrians and non-life-threatening injuries to five others.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walton Boulevard Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

Traffic investigators learned that a black Hyundai Palisade was eastbound on Lohman when the 56-year-old woman driving it suffered a medical episode that caused her to temporarily lose consciousness. Her vehicle was in a middle lane and veered left where it sideswiped a GMC Sierra and a Toyota sedan.

The Palisade continued east, veered right, and drove through the intersection diagonally where it crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped in a northbound lane. Both vehicles left the roadway, jumped a curb, and struck the pedestrians who were on a sidewalk.

The two pedestrians, men ages 40 and 48, suffered critical injuries and were transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. The 48-year-old man was then airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso.

The woman driving the Palisade was alert and able to speak with first responders prior to being transported to an area hospital. No charges have been filed.