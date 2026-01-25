Weather delays/closures

Two-hour delayed starts Monday, January 26th will include:

Las Cruces Public Schools

Gadsden Independent School District

Third Judicial District Court

Individual news releases are posted below and updates will continue as we receive notifications from other entities.

From GISD

Santa Teresa, NM — January 25, 2026 — Due to winter weather conditions in the area and below-freezing temperatures overnight, the Gadsden Independent School District will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The delayed start will allow additional time for road conditions to improve, for daylight to assist with travel, and for campus teams to complete safety checks prior to student arrival. All schools and district offices will begin two hours later than their regular start time, and bus routes will also operate on a two-hour delay.

District staff will continue to monitor weather and road conditions overnight and early Monday morning. If conditions change and further adjustments are necessary, families and staff will be notified promptly.

The district appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as it prioritizes the safety of students and employees.

For updates, families and staff are encouraged to monitor district communications through official Gadsden ISD channels.

From LCPS:

Due to overnight freezing temperatures in the forecast, Las Cruces Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 26, in an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Under the two-hour delay:



All schools will begin two hours later than their normal start time. Breakfast will still be served.



To keep students from waiting outside at bus stops, bus routes will also run on a two-hour delay.



Staff should report to work according to their contract hours. Employees with extenuating circumstances are encouraged to make arrangements with their principal or supervisor.



District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the event and appreciate the community’s flexibility as LCPS takes precautionary measures to keep students safe.

For updates, families are encouraged to monitor their ParentSquare app, visit the LCPS website, and follow the district’s official social media channels.