Low visibility reported on San Augustin Pass

Rain in the lower elevations and snow and ice in the higher elevations around the region and in the eastern and northern portions of the state have caused hazardous driving conditions including on US 70 from milepost 160 to 165, which is experiencing heavy fog and limited visibility. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation offers the following reminders to stay safe in hazardous conditions:

REDUCE YOUR SPEED

The best accident prevention on snow and ice is to SLOW DOWN and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you for emergencies. If travel isn’t necessary, consider delaying your trip.

PRACTICE GOOD WINTER DRIVING TECHNIQUES

Keep your gas tank full, turn on your head lights, keep your windshield washer fluid full with antifreeze, keep winter driving chains in your vehicle, have a winter survival kit which includes – flashlight, hand warmers packets, first aid supplies, high energy snacks, bottled water, medications and read your owner’s manual for special instructions on driving 4-wheel drive vehicles and vehicles with ABS on snow and ice.

AVOID DRIVING IN A SNOW CLOUD

Large vehicles, such as semi-trailer trucks and snowplows, may produce dense clouds of blowing snow that make it difficult for drivers to see. When drivers encounter snow clouds, they should stay back to avoid the cloud.

PLAN AHEAD AND BE PATIENT

Delays are common during bad weather. Leave a little earlier and be patient with delays.

CHECK BEFORE YOU PASS

Know where a snowplow and blade are before trying to pass, they can easily be hidden by snow. Only pass if it is legal to do so, a clear lane is visible, and there is no “snow cloud.” Do not pass snowplows on the right side. That is the side they move snow toward.

PAY ATTENTION TO WEATHER FORCASTS –TRUST THEM

Winter storms in New Mexico can become severe quickly, so stay tuned to weather forecasts when planning your trip.

DON’T USE CRUISE CONTROL

Never use cruise control when the roads are in slippery conditions. Using your cruise control can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip.

KNOW YOUR CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS o Visit the NMDOT website for current road advisory information at http://nmroads.com, or dial 511 in the state.

WEAR YOUR SEATBELT

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers also “buckle up”.

