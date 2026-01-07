New Mexico maintains full childhood vaccinations guidance

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday that it will maintain its full childhood vaccination recommendations despite the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to reduce the number of vaccines routinely recommended for all children.



The HHS changes, announced by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were not based on new scientific evidence or safety data, the state said.



All childhood vaccinations continue to be covered under the Vaccines for Children Program, Medicaid, and private insurance, according to a news release from NMDOH. There is no anticipated change to vaccine availability in New Mexico.



The department encourages parents and caregivers to discuss vaccination decisions with their health care providers, using the American Academy of Pediatrics’ immunization schedule as a guide.

New Mexicans seeking vaccinations may call their provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).