SNAP changes may cause over 55,000 New Mexicans to lose benefits

New Mexico HCA Director of Income Support Division Niki Kozlowski explains new federal requirements for food assistance eligibility. Here's a transcript of her interview with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

There is no doubt some confusion about what to expect regarding SNAP benefits in the new year. We've had some tumultuous times from initial federal cuts to the shutdown. So what do people need to know about what's going to happen in 2026?

Niki Kozlowski:

Absolutely. Thanks for the question. Essentially, we had our federal mandates that have come down. You've heard a lot about that. However, what will be happening on January 1 is that those items will actually go into effect for our staff customers. And so we will have able-bodied adults, those that include ages 55 to 64 now, have been expanded. We also have a new exception. So if you are a Native American, you are exempt from this. And then we have removed exceptions from our veterans, those who are experiencing homelessness, and our former foster youth. So some expansions, some exceptions, and we're here to support and make sure that we can figure out how to keep your SNAP benefits going for you depending on your age or your affiliations that you have.

KC Counts:

So let's talk about what those work requirements look like and how people in vulnerable populations, like those experiencing homelessness, might be able to fulfill that.

Niki Kozlowski:

Yeah, absolutely. I think those are some of our biggest concerns that we have is understanding how we can help folks meet the requirements. So what will happen is when you apply at your new application or your recertification, you will be shared if you are needing to meet work requirements. With that, then we can share what the requirements are and what you'll need to do and by when. So essentially there is a gainful period. So you have three months. Unfortunately, that's three months total in three years to potentially not be working and still receive benefits. So we begin counting those months after you have applied or recertified. And so for our homeless population, we would advise of what's happening and then we would share with them when they need to report back their working hours. their volunteer hours or any educational hours that they have to add up to the 80 hours per month.

KC Counts:

Is there a hub where people can go to find out what types of programs would qualify? For example, where they could volunteer.

Niki Kozlowski:

We don't have access to that just yet, but we are working with many community partners. to figure out how we can create that and how we can advise. So we are working with many of our other state agencies, most notably our DWS team, who is working on making sure that we understand how we can get folks into the workforce, how we can do educational programs for them. And then also, I think we're still working out the volunteer projects. But When you're at your meeting or in your interview with our team, we'll share what counts, what doesn't count, and what you need to provide.

KC Counts:

Do we have an idea at this point about what actions the state could or might take in the face of these changes into the future as they have to kind of backfill the need in the past?

Niki Kozlowski:

Well, I think what we're doing is, you know, working with those other state agencies to partner together. I think we have, our legislature has appropriated quite a bit of funding for our food banks that we're working with in our community and making sure that we have all of those funds appropriated and that we have clear guidance on where to go and how to get there. And so I think our food bank teams are working with all the counties in the state to make sure that we have food pantries, we have our higher education department who also have food pantries at the schools. So we have a lot of different programs that we're working through to supplement if we aren't able to get our customers into the working arena as quickly as possible.

KC Counts:

We've talked about some of the exemptions. So if someone thinks that they might have an exemption, how would they know what to provide to qualify for that?

Niki Kozlowski:

That will happen at your interview. So every time you apply or you recertified, you're giving, you have to give us an interview and we'll ask you those questions to figure out if you have an exemption that we can qualify you for. And so we'll go through all of those. But if you do think that you are, that you do have an exemption, i.e. the Native American population, those are new, right? So if you are Native American and you are on SNAP, give us a call, report that, and we can add that exemption right away so you don't have to worry about these work requirements. If you're newly pregnant, if you've got a new dependent that's within the age ranges, we need to know that as well, and those will exempt you.

KC Counts:

I think there's been a concern - we might refer to this kind of thing as administrative barriers for people - just doing the paperwork, keeping up with it. How concerned are you that many New Mexicans will not qualify because of those barriers?

Niki Kozlowski:

I feel like that is a key concern, right? When you think about what more documentation do I need to provide, do I have all of that? We're working out a plan to make sure, just like when you go to the MVD, you know what documents you need to bring. Within our recertification paperwork that we send you, we tell you what documentation you might need. And we'll share that proactively, and then you'll have that time to get that in advance to bring that. But we also are able to, at our interview, ask you those questions, get access to some of those documents. If you don't have those right away, we do have a time period that we can allow for you to turn that back in and still meet your recertification dates.

KC Counts:

Do you think there are people in the state, many people who qualify for SNAP but maybe don't even know it?

Niki Kozlowski:

Yes, I do believe that we have that function going on. I think that, you know, oftentimes people feel like it's, you know, dire of dire and it most of the time it is. But also we know that folks making, you know, under 18 to $20 an hour likely do who qualify. And so, sometimes that's not as widely shared of what does that income level look like. But, my recommendation is that you apply and try and most likely we can get you approved for SNAP benefits based upon lower incomes.

KC Counts:

Can you speak to what SNAP benefits does for a family over the long term?

Niki Kozlowski:

Yeah, I think that what we've seen and many reports from our agency and from our legislative partners have shown that food is a very high impact item when it comes to being able to make it to work, make it to school, do well at your job, do well in school, maintain relationships. There's a lot of impacts to families and individuals, when you're facing hunger, it's a real concern because you, one, have a stress level, right? You're concerned about where's your next meal going to come from. But two, you don't function as properly as when you're well nourished. And so really making sure that we care for that and how we can help you get access to the programs that you need to make sure that you are fed and that your family is fed.

KC Counts:

Right. What final things do you think are important for people to know? For example, where to go, who to call, online resources?

Niki Kozlowski:

Yeah, absolutely. I think for my biggest piece is, you know, folks are very concerned. They don't know how this will impact them. We are available. We're here to help you. can give us a call. You can come into our offices. And then we also do have online opportunities via our app. as well as our website at yesnm.gov.

KC Counts:

I just want to ask one more question about the work requirements. Do we have data on how many people already working and receiving SNAP benefits? What percentage of that population is?

Niki Kozlowski:

Yeah, I don't have a direct percentage, but we know that it's over 80% of our customers are actually already working. So that is a stigma out there that, folks aren't working. They actually are. It's just they're not making enough to satisfy the needs and meet the income requirements that you can qualify for SNAP. So again, like I mentioned, if you're making under 18 to $20 an hour, you likely do qualify for SNAP and, you know, would ask that you at least try and apply.

KC Counts:

Anything I haven't asked you about that you think is important for people to know?

Niki Kozlowski:

Just continue to keep your addresses and your phone numbers updated with us so that the communications that we do send you when you are needing to reapply or recertify or report your hours to us, it'll be simple and we can communicate with you.

KC Counts:

Nikki Kozlowski, director of HCA's Income Support Division. Thank you so much for sharing this important information with us. We appreciate it.

Niki Kozlowski:

Thank you. I appreciate your time.