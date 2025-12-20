Las Cruces police investigating another deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police say a 28-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect, pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 Friday afternoon on the 1100 block of Berkshire Court. Police said in a news release that the suspect, a 38-year-old man, barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT, hostage negotiation, and K-9 teams responded, but did not make contact with anyone inside. They entered the home at 7:30 and discovered the suspect dead from what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was shot inside the home.

Police are not expected to release more information until Monday at the earliest and say the incident remains under investigation.

