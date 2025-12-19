© 2025 KRWG
Safe haven baby box is coming to Anthony

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:45 AM MST
Doña Ana County
A Safe Haven Baby Box in New Mexico viewed from outside

Doña Ana County Fire Rescue has announced that their first Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed this week.

Starting December 18th, a new Safe Haven Baby Box will be open at Fire Station 42 in Anthony. The boxes, which have been growing in popularity across the county, provide a safe way for parents to anonymously surrender their infants who are less than 30 days old.

This marks the 13th baby box in the state with other locations including Belen, Alamogordo, Farmington and Hobbs.

These temperature-controlled boxes come with an alarm that will ring when a baby is dropped off allowing first responders who are present to get the baby and eventually have the baby be adopted.

According to the nonprofit Safe Haven Baby Boxes, there have been at least three babies surrendered through the boxes in the state.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess