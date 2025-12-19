Safe haven baby box is coming to Anthony

Doña Ana County Fire Rescue has announced that their first Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed this week.

Starting December 18th, a new Safe Haven Baby Box will be open at Fire Station 42 in Anthony. The boxes, which have been growing in popularity across the county, provide a safe way for parents to anonymously surrender their infants who are less than 30 days old.

This marks the 13th baby box in the state with other locations including Belen, Alamogordo, Farmington and Hobbs.

These temperature-controlled boxes come with an alarm that will ring when a baby is dropped off allowing first responders who are present to get the baby and eventually have the baby be adopted.

According to the nonprofit Safe Haven Baby Boxes, there have been at least three babies surrendered through the boxes in the state.