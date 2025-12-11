Two More Teens Arrested in Gun Store Burglary

A total of six teenagers are sitting behind bars after The Las Cruces Police Department announced that they have made two more arrests in connection to the robbery that took place at Strykers Shooting World.

Police say they have charged two more teenagers after a gun store robbery in late November.

They join four other teens who were arrested for the same crime. The age between the six boys ranges from 14 to 16 years old.

The robbery happened on November 22nd at 2am; multiple firearms were stolen. Police believe six to eight boys in all used a stolen red Kia to smash through a gate and a rollup door to enter the store. They then left in a different stolen Kia.

Each teenager is charged with multiple crimes including aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence.

LCPD says that they have recovered some of the firearms that were reported stolen and that the investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are also possible.

Police say the number of guns stolen and how many of them have been recovered have not been released at this time to protect the investigation.