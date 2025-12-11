© 2025 KRWG
Two More Teens Arrested in Gun Store Burglary

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:36 AM MST
Las Cruces police released this image of security footage from Stryker's Shooting World.
LCPD
A total of six teenagers are sitting behind bars after The Las Cruces Police Department announced that they have made two more arrests in connection to the robbery that took place at Strykers Shooting World.

Police say they have charged two more teenagers after a gun store robbery in late November.

They join four other teens who were arrested for the same crime. The age between the six boys ranges from 14 to 16 years old.

The robbery happened on November 22nd at 2am; multiple firearms were stolen. Police believe six to eight boys in all used a stolen red Kia to smash through a gate and a rollup door to enter the store. They then left in a different stolen Kia.

Each teenager is charged with multiple crimes including aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence.

LCPD says that they have recovered some of the firearms that were reported stolen and that the investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are also possible.

Police say the number of guns stolen and how many of them have been recovered have not been released at this time to protect the investigation.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
