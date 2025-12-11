Las Cruces Man Pleads Guilty to Two Bank Robberies

The United States Attorney's Office in New Mexico has announced that three people including a Las Cruces man face federal jail in connection to robbing two banks across two different cities earlier this year.

The Las Cruces man is twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Guereca who is facing federal prison time after a pair of bank robberies that took place from Los Lunas to Las Cruces.

According to court documents, Guereca robbed a bank in Los Lunas in February of 2025. After sliding a note to two tellers demanding money, he made away with at least $6000 and fled the scene with the assistance of Breanne Gallegos who was waiting in a getaway car.

Just eight days later, Guereca robbed the PNC Bank in Las Cruces. Following the same plan, he slid a note to the teller, stole a little over $3300 and hopped in a getaway car driven by Aarika Cuevas.

Investigators say that fingerprint analysis of the note recovered from the Las Cruces bank identified Guereca as the robber.

Guereca faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Gallegos pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and faces up to five years in federal prison. Cuevas is also being charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery and faces five years in prison as well.