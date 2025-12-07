Gila Forest hiker bit by rabid coyote

A person hiking in the Gila National Forest was bitten by a coyote that has tested positive for rabies.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the hiker did not require hospitalization but is receiving routine treatment to prevent rabies infection. The incident happened in the forest near Silver City. The NMDOH's Scientific Laboratory Division confirmed the diagnosis.

This is the fourth rabid animal identified in southwest New Mexico this year. There was a bobcat in Sierra County, a coyote in Catron County and a dog in Grant County.