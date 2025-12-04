Observe New Mexico Elections issues Executive Summary

Co-lead for ONME, Carmen López, talks with KC Counts about how the organization aims to build trust in elections and more. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

What can you tell me about the background of Observe New Mexico Elections and why it exists?

Carmen López:

As we've seen a decline in trust of election outcomes and increased polarization in the political space, we've become concerned about people's trust in elections. People are concerned about election outcomes, then it follows that we want to be attentive to increasing the level of trust and transparency in elections in this country and in this state. The elections in New Mexico are extraordinarily well run. MIT rated New Mexico as being tops in their election performance index in terms of the way that elections are run. They're run fairly consistently over all of the counties in the state. And there's a consistent handbook that's used by election workers across the state. And our laws are fairly well fleshed out in protection of voters and then also in terms of the protection of the integrity of election process. So New Mexico is a great state to start.

KC Counts:

Now you can, if someone doesn't trust elections, telling them those things, does that help?

Carmen López:

So there is lots of evidence internationally and also now in New Mexico that when people know that there are nonpartisan election monitors that are observing in the polling places and that those people do not see fraud, it increases their level of trust in elections.

KC Counts:

The distrust you spoke of feels like a more recent thing. How long has this organization been in existence?

Carmen López:

So we started our work last year and we observed in I think 29 of the 33 counties last year; and then this year we observed in 11 of the regular local elections or the municipal elections, and then next year we will observe in all 33 counties.

KC Counts:

How many observers work for the organization?

Carmen López:

Hundreds and hundreds. It's volunteer. They're volunteer positions. We do pay a stipend, but they are volunteer positions.

KC Counts:

And you said hundreds and hundreds. Can you narrow that down just a little bit in terms of how many people statewide are participating?

Carmen López:

Certainly. So last year, folks from across the state observed in 29 counties, and there were almost 200 people who observed on election day. We trained over 200 people around the state in almost every county in the state. This year we observed 11 municipal elections and there were 40 people who observed early voting, about 110 people who observed on Election Day. And then again, we trained probably over 200 people. We also had folks observing all of the other election processes. So the certification of machines, poll worker training, vote by mail counting, county canvas, and we had folks out in 11 places. So we had folks Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Gallup, Farmington, Clayton, Taos, Las Vegas, Silver City, and Carlsbad, and I hope that adds up to 11.

KC Counts:

Well, you mentioned that it's a nonpartisan group, but I would think it would be... important to have people participating who do reflect, you know, a balanced background of political leanings. Is there any way that you can kind of assure that that's happening?

Carmen López:

Yeah, I mean, we interview every single person who observes for us. We have a one-on-one interview with them. And then we also invite them to participate in a small but lengthy training to understand what it is to have the orientation of an observer opposed to being a helper or an intervener or a problem identifier or a problem maker. We really want people who are interested in observing the process and who are not there to help or intervene. And so we help people understand the orientation to observing and that we're here to observe the process. We are not here to fix the voters' problems, to fix poll workers' problems. And then we also do a rather significant and deep briefing on election law and what it is we're asking them to look for over the course of the day.

KC Counts:So, at the end of election day, what were some of the things that stood out to you in terms of things that people noticed that needed attention or otherwise?

Carmen López:

Sure. So, what we've seen so far, and this is in our executive summary that we released, polls opened on time. They closed on time. People were allowed to vote who were in line when the polls closed. There were not disruptions this year that prevented large numbers of people from voting. So some years there are natural disasters, there are tech problems. You know, last year there were a lot of same-day registration-related problems across the state. This year, those problems were isolated to just a couple of locations. So overall, you know, polls opened on time, they closed on time, people voted, their votes were counted, and the election went well. Some of the minor recommendations that we will make are about ensuring that people who are administering elections are ensuring that the language access requirements from the Federal Voting Rights Act are being followed, and that those counties are offering the interpretation and translation services that they're required to offer, and that the signage and polling locations is clear and accessible to people, and also that the requirements that enable people with disabilities to vote are, in fact, taking place. So, we'll detail all of that in our long report, but I will just say overall, we saw an election where lots of people participated, polls open on time, they closed on time, they weren't disrupted, and people's votes were counted.

KC Counts:

Probably even a few more people than we might have anticipated in a local municipal-based election like this, right?

Carmen López:

Yes, absolutely. It was wonderful. The turnout in many municipalities was much higher than usual because there were mayoral, competitive mayoral races.

KC Counts:

Carmen, since this group is so new, may I ask what is, what in your background led you to this work? What did you do before Observe New Mexico Elections?

Carmen López:

So, I've worked on good government policy and practices on behalf of the Thornburg Foundation, and I've done voting and elections policy for various national organizations and local organizations. And my deep care is that people are able to participate and that people are able to be represented. So, I'm very interested in paying attention to the process itself that allows people to participate and make sure that we have a system that works for people that people have confidence in.

KC Counts:

All right, so if someone wants to learn more about your findings or perhaps become an election observer themselves, what do they do next?

Carmen López:

They can visit us at observeNMelections.org and let us know that they're interested. And believe it or not, we're already planning for next year's election.

KC Counts:

Well, we've already had candidate forums in town and yeah.

Carmen López:

Exactly. And then in mid-January, we will release a very long report that details all exceptions to the general statement. So last year, we'd make a statement that 98% of voting locations opened on time, and then we would tell you the story about the 2% that didn't. So, I anticipate that this final report will look much the same way. And if folks are interested in becoming an observer with us, and observe the polls in your community. We encourage you to do that, and we will train you adequately for that, and we will give you a travel stipend for that. And you'll know a lot more about elections after. And our experience so far is that all of the people who come and observe for us want to come back. So, we've had many of the same observers two years in a row. So, I think that this has been an interesting and wonderful experience for a lot of people, and we invite you to join us.

KC Counts:

All right, Carmen Lopez, co-lead of Observe New Mexico Elections. Thank you very much for telling us about the organization and your findings. We appreciate it.

Carmen López:

Thank you so much.

You can view the full Executive Summary from ONME right here.