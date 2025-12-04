Las Cruces restricts fireworks in some areas of the city due to severe drought

Las Cruces City Council declared extreme drought conditions and restricted the use of fireworks in some areas of the city this week during its meeting on Monday.

The council voted to restrict the use of fireworks in the City at the request of the Las Cruces Fire Department. The restrictions go into effect starting December 7, 2025.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Doña Ana County is suffering from severe to extreme drought conditions. The City of Las Cruces reports that will continue at least through the end of the calendar year.

The city said through a news release that there have been several brush, trash, structure and open-area fires in the City during 2025.

The resolution bans the use of all fireworks within certain areas of the City. Those areas under fireworks restrictions are covered wholly or in part by timber, brush or native grass.

The resolution is intended to reduce the fire risk to homes and businesses from fireworks used on New Year’s Eve.