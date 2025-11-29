NMSU police investigate pedestrian death

LAS CRUCES, NM - New Mexico State University police say a 32-year-old man died after being involved in a traffic collision Saturday morning.

Triviz was closed in both directions near Cholla while police investigated. The closure was announced at 9:30 a.m. in a news release from NMSU Marketing and Communications. It lasted about an hour.

NMSU police are expected to give an update on this developing story. Please check back for new information as it becomes available.

