NMSU police investigate pedestrian death

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 29, 2025 at 1:27 PM MST
Main Campus of New Mexico State University, 2020. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman) Main Campus of NMSU Las Cruces. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
Josh Bachman/NMSU
LAS CRUCES, NM - New Mexico State University police say a 32-year-old man died after being involved in a traffic collision Saturday morning.

Triviz was closed in both directions near Cholla while police investigated. The closure was announced at 9:30 a.m. in a news release from NMSU Marketing and Communications. It lasted about an hour.

NMSU police are expected to give an update on this developing story. Please check back for new information as it becomes available.
