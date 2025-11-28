Skate Doña Ana set to open at County Fairgrounds

LAS CRUCES, NM - Doña Ana County announced Friday, November 28 as the new grand opening date for the area’s new indoor ice-skating rink. The opening was delayed for electric work, according to a news release from the county.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finalized the last steps needed to open safely,” County Manager Scott Andrews said. “We are thrilled to bring this recreational opportunity to our community and look forward to seeing residents enjoy the rink all winter long.”

Once open, the rink will operate through February 19, giving residents and visitors nearly three months to enjoy ice skating at the County Fairgrounds. The hours of operation will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hours and days of operation for the ice-skating rink will vary. Visit https://skatedonaana.icedays.com for the schedule, pricing, and information about the skating experience.