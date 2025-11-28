LCPD: Man pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

According to a news release, the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police and fire were dispatched to a report of a man who was struck by a northbound BNSF train near the 1700 block of south Main Street.

The on-site investigation forced the stoppage of the train and caused traffic at two railroad crossings to temporarily divert to other intersections.