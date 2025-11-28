© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LCPD: Man pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 28, 2025 at 10:08 AM MST
City of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

According to a news release, the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police and fire were dispatched to a report of a man who was struck by a northbound BNSF train near the 1700 block of south Main Street.

The on-site investigation forced the stoppage of the train and caused traffic at two railroad crossings to temporarily divert to other intersections.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners