Shop safely this holiday season

City of Las Cruces PIO Dan Trujillo has tips for staying safe during shopping trips and for deliveries. Here is a transcript of his conversation with KC Counts and you can find a list of some of these tips and more below:

KC Counts:

So once all of the cooking is done, it's time to head out for Black Friday shopping.

Dan Trujillo:

Yeah. Yes, it is.

KC Counts:

And so I want to talk to you now, Dan, about how people can keep their belongings safe. Not only while they're out shopping, but maybe while they're out shopping, packages are being delivered at home, and those porch pirates are waiting.

Dan Trujillo:

Yep, that's true. And again, with the time change, we have the sun going down sooner around 5:30 PM. And so a lot of times packages are either already on the doorstep or are being delivered after dark. And believe it or not, there are people who are driving around following these delivery services. and waiting for an opportunity to steal a package from your front door. So what you want to do is you want to make sure that either you're home or you have a neighbor or a trusted family member who can actually go and retrieve that package when it's delivered. Or you can have it delivered to UPS or a FedEx store or where you're working at that time. So there are a lot of things you can do, but whatever the case, make sure your packages are safe and we don't want to give any porch pirate any opportunity for stealing the package?

KC Counts:

Yeah, there are quite a few options. You mentioned having them delivered to the FedEx or UPS store, the post office, or at work. But you can also get these lock boxes, right, where your packages can be dropped into so the delivery people can get in, but the porch pirates can't.

Dan Trujillo:

Yeah, there's lock boxes, but also there are lock bags nowadays that you tie up to an area near your front door once the item, the package, is put in this bag, then it can be locked up and nobody can steal it. Other things that help, though, is having some type of doorbell camera, such as Ring, that will capture somebody at the front door. A lot of these have automatic replies when motion is detected. So a lot of times that's enough to scare somebody off. But if nothing else, then ifthe package is stolen, then you'll have the ability to provide that video to law enforcement who can investigate the case.

KC Counts:

Right now, let's talk about staying safe while you're out shopping and there might be someone looking for the opportunity to steal something out of your vehicle or even off your person.

Dan Trujillo:

Yeah, so the number one tip we have for shopping, actually going to stores and shopping, is go with a friend because you're less vulnerable when you're shopping as a couple or a small group. But also make sure you're aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure that you're not taking a purse and putting it in a shopping cart and then leaving it and turning your back to it because that purse could be stolen right away. Make sure when you're in the parking lot, you're watching all around you, you're not distracted by your phone. Make sure you're not carrying too many bags. Another thing people do is they will take, they'll leave a store and they'll walk out to their car and leave the bags in the car and then turn around and go back in the store to do some more shopping. Well if somebody's watching they'll know, they'll see that bags have just been taken to your car. So we don't want to give anybody the idea that you're, you have packages and goods that can be stolen easily from your vehicle.

KC Counts:

Is there a safe way to do that? So the trunk, for example.

Dan Trujillo:

Yeah, the trunk's one way to do it. Another thing to do is to actually put your bags in the vehicle and then drive them home and leave them home or drive to another spot in the parking lot. But whatever you do, make sure those packages are concealed either in a trunk or hidden from public view from outside of the vehicle.

KC Counts:

As I was saying trunk, I thought, who has a trunk anymore? Do they make cars with trunks anymore? I don't think so.

Dan Trujillo:

They might, but a lot of the SUVs though also have that cover that covers the back end of the SUV so make sure to use that if you're putting the packages back there.

KC Counts:

Okay and I just want to talk briefly about one more thing that I think is really important is that when we're coming and going and because there's going to be increased traffic, there's increased stress, and we want to make sure that everybody stays safe on the road. Stay safe and friendly.

Dan Trujillo:

Yes yeah and that's very important and it's often overlooked but But we are distracted. We're driving around. We're possibly talking to friends while we're driving. But when you're driving, your number one priority is the road. So keep an eye out. Of course, it gets dark early, so there could be people on the streets or walking across the street. during the very early evening hours, right after sunset. And so make sure to pay attention, 100% attention, to your driving, and let's keep this holiday season a safe one for all of us.

KC Counts:

All right, City of Las Cruces Public Information Officer Dan Trujillo, thank you so much for sharing these safety tips with us, and happy holidays.

Dan Trujillo:

Same to you, thank you.

The Las Cruces Police Department provides these tips to help prevent porch piracy:

Track deliveries online and try to be home when your package is scheduled for delivery.

Require a signature for home delivery packages.

When scheduling a delivery, leave instructions where the package can be delivered.

Request electronic notification when delivery is made.

Ask a trusted friend or neighbor to receive your package at the time of delivery.

Create a concealed drop-off zone, possibly using planters or creative landscaping, where packages can be left near the front door and remain unseen from passersby.

Utilize a lockbox where packages can be safely dropped.

If possible, have the package delivered to your place of employment or a location where you know it can be securely received.

Schedule ship-to-store from online retailers that have local stores.

Have the package delivered to a FedEx or UPS store, or at your local post office, where it can be held for pickup.

Utilize a motion-activated porch light to help deter unwanted guests.

Install and use a motion-activated home security system, such as a Ring or Nest doorbell camera, that records video and immediately sends notification of motion to your smartphone.

Be a good neighbor and watch for suspicious activity. Immediately call police if suspicious activity is seen in your neighborhood.

Consumers might also consider purchasing insurance for the products they buy at the time of purchase. Insuring items does not prevent them from being stolen but does help provide restitution if they go missing.

