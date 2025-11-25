Four teenagers arrested in gun store burglary

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police arrested four teenagers, ages 14 to 16, who are suspected of a weekend burglary that resulted in multiple firearms stolen from a local gun store.

In a news release, police say three of the teenage boys – one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds – were charged with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, breaking an entering, criminal damage to property more than $1,000, larceny involving firearms more than $2,500, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19 years of age.

A fourth teen boy, age 16, faces the same charges with an additional count of receiving stolen property valued at more than $2,500 but not more than $20,000.

The burglary occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Strykers Shooting World, 415 S. Valley Dr. Police believe six to eight teenage boys used a stolen red Kia Forte to smash through the eastside gate and a rollup door to gain entry into the store.

The suspects left the damaged red Kia on scene and fled in another gray Kia Forte, which police identify as stolen.

Detectives from LCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the Street Crimes Unit, Patrol and agents from ATF worked together to help identify some of the suspects.

Police detained the four teenagers Monday and executed a search warrant where several stolen firearms were recovered.

All four teens arrested Monday were turned over to authorities with the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the suspects involved, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477.