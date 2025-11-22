Julius Mims posts double-double to lead New Mexico State over Samford 81-72

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Julius Mims scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as New Mexico State beat Samford 81-72 on Friday night.

Kyrese Mullen and Jayland Randall both added 10 points for the Aggies (4-0). The Bulldogs (3-4) were led by Kam Martin with 17 points. Zion Wilburn added 15 points and Jaxon Pollard scored nine.

New Mexico State took the lead with 10:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Mullen led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-32 at the break.

The Aggies travel to UC Irvine Tuesday and are back at the Pan Am Center Wednesday at 1 hosting Georgia State.