Infant formula removed due to botulism cases

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that due to a botulism outbreak, the public should stop using any ByHeart whole nutrition infant formula immediately.

The manufacturer of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula is removing its product from store shelves in New Mexico and nationwide after the product was linked to 15 cases of infant botulism in 12 states.

Botulism is a disease that causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and can cause death. New Mexico currently does not have any confirmed cases.

The Department of Health reports that signs of botulism in infants can take a few weeks to develop and includes constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids and sluggish pupils, weak sucking, weak or altered cry, lethargy, a floppy appearance due to poor muscle tone and difficulty breathing.

If untreated, these symptoms may progress to cause paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs, and torso and subsequent death, according to a news release from NMDOH.



An infant suffering from botulism should have immediate medical attention, NMDOH reports.



Parents with non-urgent questions can call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).

