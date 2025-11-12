Police release names from weekend shooting incident

Las Cruces, NM - Las Cruces Police released the names of two of the people involved in an early-morning shooting at Whiskey Dicks. The incident left 28-year-old Javier Velasquez dead and 37-year-old Gabriel Lucero injured with a third individual being sought by police.

According to police, Velasquez and Lucero got involved in a physical confrontation at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Whiskey Dicks, at 101 Union Ave. Police believe that Lucero armed himself with a firearm and discharged at least one round that struck Velasquez. A third person is believed to have shot Lucero and fled the scene.

Both Velasquez and Lucero were transported to area hospitals. Velasquez succumbed to his injuries while Lucero remains hospitalized. Charges against Lucero are pending.

Police are still trying to learn the identity of the third person who shot Lucero and are asking for the public's help. Police are asking anyone who may have video evidence of the incident to provide it to police.

LCPD can be reached at (575) 526-0795. Information can also be passed along anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

