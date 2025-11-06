Rank Choice Voting results in - Muñoz wins in Las Cruces City Council District 6

Las Cruces, NM - The Absent Voter Election Board adjourned Wednesday night according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk's office. In District 6, John Muñoz was declared the winner with 63% of the vote over second place finisher Richard Reynaud.

Election Results 2025 John Muñoz has won the District 6 race for Las Cruces City Council.

In the District 3 race for Las Cruces City Council, Michael Harris leads Isaiah Tellez with 55% after Rank Choice Voting results were finalized and sent to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. However, write-in votes will continue to be processed and adjudicated on Thursday for this race and for City of Anthony Trustee.

Election Results 2025 Michael Harris leads in the race for Las Cruces City Council District 3

Courtney Hill Michael Harris on election night.

In District 5, Becky Corran won on election night with 63% of the vote over challenger Ronnie Cisneros.

New Mexico Secretary of State's office / https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ Becky Corran received 63% of the vote on election night.

Becky Corran at KRWG Public Media Las Cruces City Councilor District 5 Candidate Forum

Here are the election night results for City of Anthony Trustee:

New Mexico Secretary of State's office / https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ City of Anthony Trustee results on election night. There are two seats open.

KRWG Public Media will continue to update this story as additional results become available.