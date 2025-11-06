© 2025 KRWG
Rank Choice Voting results in - Muñoz wins in Las Cruces City Council District 6

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:30 AM MST
John Muñoz, talking with KRWG's Abigail Salas.
KRWG Public Media
Las Cruces, NM - The Absent Voter Election Board adjourned Wednesday night according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk's office. In District 6, John Muñoz was declared the winner with 63% of the vote over second place finisher Richard Reynaud.

John Muñoz has won the District 6 race for Las Cruces City Council.
New Mexico Secretary of State's office
Election Results 2025
In the District 3 race for Las Cruces City Council, Michael Harris leads Isaiah Tellez with 55% after Rank Choice Voting results were finalized and sent to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. However, write-in votes will continue to be processed and adjudicated on Thursday for this race and for City of Anthony Trustee.

Michael Harris wins the Las Cruces City Council District 3 seat over Isaiah Tellez
New Mexico Secretary of State's office
Election Results 2025
Michael Harris leads in the race for Las Cruces City Council District 3
Michael Harris on election night.
Courtney Hill
In District 5, Becky Corran won on election night with 63% of the vote over challenger Ronnie Cisneros.

Becky Corran received 63% of the vote on election night.
New Mexico Secretary of State's office
Becky Corran at KRWG Public Media Las Cruces City Councilor District 5 Candidate Forum
Here are the election night results for City of Anthony Trustee:

City of Anthony Trustee results on election night. There are two seats open.
New Mexico Secretary of State's office
KRWG Public Media will continue to update this story as additional results become available.
KRWG News and Partners
