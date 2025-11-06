Rank Choice Voting results in - Muñoz wins in Las Cruces City Council District 6
Las Cruces, NM - The Absent Voter Election Board adjourned Wednesday night according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk's office. In District 6, John Muñoz was declared the winner with 63% of the vote over second place finisher Richard Reynaud.
In the District 3 race for Las Cruces City Council, Michael Harris leads Isaiah Tellez with 55% after Rank Choice Voting results were finalized and sent to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. However, write-in votes will continue to be processed and adjudicated on Thursday for this race and for City of Anthony Trustee.
In District 5, Becky Corran won on election night with 63% of the vote over challenger Ronnie Cisneros.
Here are the election night results for City of Anthony Trustee:
KRWG Public Media will continue to update this story as additional results become available.