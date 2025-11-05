Michael Harris and Isaiah Tellez discuss their campaign, and share message to supporters

According to unofficial results, Michael Harris will serve as Las Cruces City Councilor for District 3.

Unofficial results from New Mexico Secretary of State's office

We asked Michael Harris what he thought about how his campaign went.

“I think we ran a great campaign. We ran a clean campaign. Everybody was really friendly. We worked our butts off to just get the message out to as many people as possible. So, I'm really happy with it,” Harris said.

We also asked Isaiah Tellez, and here's what he had to say.

“I feel very excited. We engaged with a lot of people this campaign. I knocked on 100 doors a day, which was exciting. And I sent about 3,000 postcards. So, I was engaging with the community consistently. And then we also hosted a couple of town meetings too as well. So, I feel really confident,” Tellez said.

Courtney Hill Isaiah Tellez speaks to KRWG Public Media on election night.

Harris then shared what issues he will address if he gets elected.

“I suppose the very first thing that I'd like to address is public transit. That's been kind of one of my things. We can find a little bit of money relative to the overall city budget, and we can really expand things and really help a lot of people. One of the things that I learned talking to people on the doors and at various events is that, that kind of underpins a lot of issues in the city and things that people need. Other things that I want to tackle are housing and public safety. So, you know, I think we got a lot to do, and we'll get it done,” Harris said.

And Isaiah Tellez shared a message to his supporters.

“I will still be here in some form, and I will still fight for Las Cruces, and I will still make sure that I support the current counselor that's sitting in that seat 110% and hope to advise him or work with him in the future,” Tellez said.

He also shared that public safety is what he wants to address.

“So, I want to sit down with chief Jeremy Story, and I want to start talking with him. And letting him know exactly what the top priorities he has on his agenda and what I want as well. And for me it’s our parks. I want to start addressing the crime within our parks. And the safety within our parks, so our kids and our families can enjoy them,” Tellez said.

Harris shared a message with voters.

“Really happy to have all the support I have had. This has been a great campaign. I’ve had a ton of support from all across the spectrum. And I think my message of positivity and positive growth, doing great things for the city, and really making Las Cruces into a strong and vibrant place to live, has really resonated with a lot of people. And I’m excited to get things done and make that happen,” Harris said.