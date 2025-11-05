Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education candidates discuss issues they want to address, and campaigns.

Pamela Cort will serve another term as a Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education member for district 2, according to unofficial results.



New Mexico Secretary of State / https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ Unofficial results from New Mexico Secretary of State's office

Robert Wofford will serve another term as a Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education member for district 3, according to unofficial results.



Pamela Court shared what she thought about her campaign.

“I feel really good about the way I ran my campaign. I attended all the forums and all the interviews. I answered questions. I got a lot of endorsements. And I feel like it was a really positive, really great campaign. I feel really good about it. Thank you,” Cort said.

Robert Wofford also discussed how he thought his campaign went.

“I feel very good about how our campaign went. We appear to be up in the polls at this point, and it looks like there are not more votes to count than are already counted, so it's very likely I will win again. And so, I am very pleased with the help I received from so many people, donors who supported me, People who knocked on doors, people who made phone calls, the people showed up, the CSEC and the NEA both endorsed me. And then I had endorsements from Equality New Mexico, LGBTQ Victory Fund, and all that helped me get over the line,” Wofford said.

And here's Patrick Nolan on how he thought his campaign went.

“This was an interesting campaign. Running unopposed is an interesting situation to be in, right? But I enjoy getting out there and talking to voters and learning more about the issues and really figuring out what are folks thinking about what's happening in LCPS and learning and how that's going to inform my future decisions,” Nolan said.

All 3 candidates shared a message to their voters and what they will be addressing once they get elected.

“I'm very pleased to be on the board for a second term because it is moving a huge ship when you are a school board member and there are four other people rowing with you. And so, we are making progress on a number of fronts. And the first two years of my first term were treading water, catch up, catch up, trying to get the system going and figure out how to begin to move that ship. And so, it doesn't move quickly, but we are doing a good job trying to address absenteeism, address the social media problem, trying to get kids' academic scores up, taking care of nutrition right now. Goodness, it's horrible what's happening in our country in terms of the SNAP benefits being cut off. And so, we're addressing the whole needs of children while trying to make sure that they have the best environment where they can learn. Big thank you. When I was knocking on doors, it was so nice to come across people who said, ‘oh yes, I've already voted for you,’ or ‘oh yes, my children attended Cruces High and you taught them years ago.’ And so, there was such a renewal of faith, a renewal of the sense of purpose of what I have done my whole life, which is to serve this community in terms of education. That's why I was a teacher for 34 years at Las Cruces High School. That's why I got on the board. And so, to all the people who supported me, thank you so much. To those who did not vote for me, you are my constituents too. And I will listen to your ideas and try to move our district forward,” Wofford said.

Pamela Cort shared what she will be addressing once she gets elected.

“Thank you for all your support and generosity. I really couldn't have done any part of this campaign without all of the help of everybody. It truly takes a village, and my village is awesome. Thank you. So, because I'm the incumbent, I want to just continue all of the great work that we're doing in the Las Cruces Public Schools. And some of the goals that the district has set are goals that the board has also set, which are also my goals, which that we decrease chronic absenteeism by half, and that 100% of our students are meeting their goals, their target goals. So that everybody is making progress. We meet students where they're at and that they're all making progress. 100% of them. We can do that. Super easy because it's all about the kids and that's why we're here,” Cort said.

And here's Patrick Nolan on what he wants to address first.

“We need to address Looking at what's going to happen on the federal level, right? How's that going to impact us here locally? How can we continue our forward progress on reading and math instruction? And now that the bond, it looks like it's passed, is how we're going to rebuild Mayfield High School, because that'll be a big priority,” Nolan said.“ Thank you, everybody, for coming out. It's a really great, it's a testament to the work that we're doing at LCPS, and it tells us that we're on the right path. So, thank you for your support.”