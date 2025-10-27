Film Las Cruces celebrates its tenth anniversary

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Film Las Cruces, which will be celebrated with an anniversary party on October 30th. Scott Brocato talked with FLC's Vice-President Pepper Gallegos and film actor Mark Vasconcellos about FLC's founding, its impact on the local economy, the new $21 million studio complex that will be built at Arrowhead Park and more.

Scott Brocato:

So take us back 10 years. How was it founded and who founded it?

Mark Vasconcellos:

Oh wow, that does go back a ways. I mean, I moved here in 2008 and I started getting some acting roles up in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. So it naturally came into my mind, why isn't Las Cruces have more of the film industry down here? So I started calling local representatives of Las Cruces, and I think I had a coffee with Nathan Small. Yeah, and then, you know, pitched him about the film industry and what could really be going on here. And he said, oh, you got to talk to Jeff Steinborn. So we sat down with Jeff Steinborn: myself, Phil Lewis, Mark Wark, and we just started pitching (Jeff Steinborn) the industry and he got it! It was twohours of coffee, and he was a representative, and he just jumped in and full steam ahead, and then RFDAC was born, which was Regional Film Development Advisory Council.

Pepper Gallegos:

(To Mark): It has been so many years since we've said any of that, I'm surprised you still got that.

Mark Vasconcellos:

And so that lasted for a couple years, and that really brought everyone together. I mean, NMSU, DACC, Pepper, myself, and anybody who was associated or working in the film industry at the time, we built RFDAC. And then that blossomed two years later into Film Las Cruces, which was the actual film office.

Scott Brocato:

And Pepper, have you been with it the entire ten years?

Pepper Gallegos:

Oh, yes. When we had RFDAC, I was also...

Scott Brocato:

When did you become vice president of FLC?

Pepper Gallegos:

I would have to say, what, eight years? Somewhere around there: five, eight years.

Scott Brocato:

What have been some of the highlights for each of you over the past ten years?

Mark Vasconcellos:

I think one of the neatest highlights for me was when the first basic core group went up to Santa Fe with Jeff Steinborn and we had to go politic. We had to go knocking on everybody's door and say, hey, we need some funds to get this started. And it's true: you know, we needed an office that could go out to Hollywood and bring movies in. So that took a little money. We needed people to get paid. Even though we're a non-profit, you still have to run an office and function. So we were up there politicking and that was pretty intense.

Pepper Gallegos:

I'm not a politician either. It was quite strange. I'd been to the Roundhouse before, but I've never done any politics in the day in my life. And Jeff just gave us some things to say and we went off. But before that, we actually went up and had a meeting with Jeff. That's what I remember the most. We all came into this big room. I had never met...you know, he was a representative then, never met him before. And he was a fellow redhead. (Laughs) Loved him instantly. And the look in his eyes when he got the proposal of film in Las Cruces was astronomical. He just shot up like rockets. And I was like, this is a guy that we now have on our team. And now look at him. He's our president (of Film Las Cruces), so...

Scott Brocato:

How important has Film Las Cruces been for Las Cruces as a whole, especially economically?

Mark Vasconcellos:

Oh, huge. I mean, it's a huge economic impact. And, you know, we had to go before city council dozens of times to propose to them what we were doing and what we needed and what kind of support everybody had to give Film Las Cruces because, there is no business like the film business that comes into your town and disseminates money through a community because essentially a film production needs everything.

Pepper Gallegos:

They need everything.

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yeah, they need everything.

Pepper Gallegos:

Lodging, gas, food, you know, little trinkets to take home to their families--everything, anything and everything people need. And the basics of life. Soap...

Mark Vasconcellos:

So it's hugely beneficial to the business community.

Pepper Gallegos:

And all the little stores in Las Cruces get the business. A lot of times because they don't have a vehicle, so they'll walk down to their neighborhood market. And so every little piece goes to Las Cruces. So many things you don't think about.

Scott Brocato:

So many things you don't think about...

Pepper Gallegos:

True that! Toothpaste...

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yeah. it's amazing.

Scott Brocato:

Well, for three years in a row, Las Cruces was named by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the best places to live and work as a movie maker. What role do you feel Film Las Cruces has played in that?

Pepper Gallegos:

We're the forerunner. We brought film into Las Cruces. There have been other things in Las Cruces before, but they kind of come, they spend a week, maybe a few days, and they go, “oh wow, this is a great place.” But they never had anybody behind them showing them all the other great things. Now we have a team that does that. We actually have productions seeking us out now because they've heard of other productions that have had a great time in Las Cruces. And the fact that we gave them everything that they were looking for from Film Las Cruces, they spread it around. They tell their friends and, you khow, word of mouth.

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yeah. Hollywood knows about Film Las Cruces now.

Pepper Gallegos:

They sure do! (Laughs)

Scott Brocato:

Last month, ground was broken on the new $21 million studio complex at Arrowhead Park. What will the new studio offer, and how important will it be for Film Las Cruces' growth?

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yeah, it's a huge factor. I mean, we've always kind of pushed for a purposely built studio, which is what we definitely need, because when a film comes into town, you've got to have a B plan. If the rain comes, where are they going to go? They can't always shoot on location.

Pepper Gallegos:

And a C plan and a D plan.

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yeah, you have to have those backups. So a soundstage is crucial for growth in Film Las Cruces. And I think it's really like putting the carrot in front of the horse, just like the film incentives have always done that too. Producers want to get the best bang for their buck. So if they can come to a smaller place that has great locations, great crews, great film schools...

Pepper Gallegos:

And don't forget about our incentive.

Mark Vasconcellos:

Yes, the incentives play a huge part.

Scott Brocato:

Such as?

Mark Vasconcellos:

If a film comes to Las Cruces, they can apply for the 40% tax incentive rebate, which is great. The state usually boasts around a 30 to 35% (tax incentive rebate)--

Pepper Gallegos:

35, depending on where their location is and also what they're filming in.

Mark Vasconcellos:

Right, but Jeff Steinborn went the extra mile and got us an extra 5% outside the radius of Santa Fe and Albuquerque. So it's a huge economic impact. So if we have that sound stage, it's another draw for big producers and big movies to come here and spend all their money.

Pepper Gallegos:

And back in the day, we actually went up to the Roundhouse, like we were saying, and we told all of our senators and our representatives: we want to build a studio in Las Cruces. So this has been in the makings for a very long time. We actually got them to give us $4 million to start. And throughout the years, it's just been adding up, and new ideas and new people coming in and new avenues of making the film in Las Cruces a happening thing. So here we are.

Film Las Cruces Film Las Cruces's tenth anniversary party announcement

Scott Brocato:

Well, let's talk about what's happening on the 30th of October, the big 10th anniversary party, "Lights, Camera, Enchantment.” Pepper, talk about that. What can we expect?

Pepper Gallegos:

There's gonna be a big party October 30th, the day before Halloween. So, you know, come out to this. It's at 5pm, and it goes all the way to 7:30. We're gonna have some food, entertainment, and, well, I myself am doing this presentation, and I'm going to do a little bit of “blood work” so I can show people behind the scenes blood work.

Scott Brocato:

Explain that.

Pepper Gallegos:

Well, I do special effects makeup, and so I'm going to do like a wound or something. I don't want to, you know, give away all my secrets because I want you to come out and watch. But I've “heard” there's other makeup artists, so you can see all the different aspects of the makeup industry. Plus, we actually have quite a few people coming in to talk about their department and to give some demonstrations and some food, and give you a chance to talk to professionals that are in the movie industry. And it is at Arrowhead Park, 2400 Film Street. Don't put that on your GPS; I don't think it quite shows up. But yeah, you can't miss it. It looks like a studio and there'll be a lot of people parked outside.

Scott Brocato:

Pepper, as the current vice president (of Film Las Cruces) for the past, what'd you say, eightyears or so?

Pepper Gallegos:

Five to eight years, yeah, somewhere around there.

Scott Brocato:

What have you been most proud of as far as Film Las Cruces' growth?

Pepper Gallegos:

I'm proud of our people. They, we've always had talent in Las Cruces, always. We've just been underbid and looked over and passed by because we're not in the big city of Albuquerque or Santa Fe. And they are missing out on a tremendous amount of local talent we have here. We have actors, we have crew members, and we actually have production companies as well. We have 99.9% of what you need for any production here in Las Cruces. So to talk about how proud I am of our people...I feel in comparison to how awesome and great all of our crew is here in Las Cruces. That's what I'm proud of.

Scott Brocato:

Mark, what would you like to add to that?

Mark Vasconcellos:

I think the film office itself has just become a self-sustaining go-getter and doer. And the people that are working that office are just brilliant. They pull in leads from all over the United States and even foreign to maybe make some movies here in Las Cruces. So they’ve got to present a location package, they’ve got to do a breakdown of the movie: “This is what we have to offer.” And, you know, it's turned out that they've pulled in some really great movies with some huge stars like Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren. And kudos to all the people that have worked in that office one time or another. I mean, it's not an easy business. So you really have to entice these filmmakers and these producers to come here and spend their whole budget. That's what they're after.

Pepper Gallegos:

I've worked with all the people you talked about. And we also just had Josh Lucas, Alyssa Milano, and David Arquette in our lovely little town of Las Cruces. And you know what? All three of them said that they would come back again, that they would not only film here again, but they fell in love with our city. Isn't that great?