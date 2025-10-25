Ronnel Johnson scores go-ahead TD in overtime and Missouri State beats New Mexico State 24-17

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jacob Clark found Ronnel Johnson in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime and Dylan Dixson ended the game with an interception to give Missouri State a 24-17 victory over New Mexico State on Wednesday night.

Missouri State (4-3, 1-1 Conference USA) has won back-to-back games against FBS opponents for the first time in program history.

New Mexico State DL Henry Davis III got a hand on a third-and-7 pass near midfield with 2:29 remaining in regulation to force a Missouri State punt that went just 14 yards. Five plays later, Donovan Faupel caught an 11-yard pass in the end zone and New Mexico State kicked the extra point to tie it at 17-all.

Missouri State had a chance to win it on the final play of regulation, but Yousef Obeid’s 50-yard field-goal attempt went wide right.

Clark was 28 of 44 for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri State. Shomari Lawrence rushed for 97 yards.

Logan Fife threw four interceptions for New Mexico State (3-4, 1-3). Faupel caught 10 passes for 84 yards.