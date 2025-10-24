La Casa candle light vigil honors victims and survivors of domestic abuse

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the month of October allies and advocates come together to raise awareness, support survivors and educate the community about domestic violence. La Casa Inc. held a candlelight vigil in honor of those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Doña Ana County has the highest rates for domestic violence in New Mexico and comprises 24% of all statewide domestic violence incidents, according to La Casa’s website. Melissa Mata, director of support services for La Casa, explained that domestic violence cases are high in other counties as well.

“The statistics are very high here in New Mexico, and mostly in Las Cruces. Luna county that we serve as well," Mata said.

La Casa is an organization that provides services for those affected by domestic violence. These services include emergency shelter, legal advocacy, case management, supervised visitations, job opportunities, and more, according to Mata. La Casa’s candlelight vigil shined a light on victims, survivors and resources.

Abigail Salas words of encouragement displayed at vigil

“This October, we want to make sure to get the word out. You know, we want to remember those lives who have been lost. And also, embrace and recognize those survivors who are here today to tell their story, "Mata said.

Kerri McLain and Lea Pritchet were just two of the many survivors who shared their story at the vigil. McLain explained that she was a victim of domestic violence for many years, and she now shares a message with those in similar situations.

“When you leave, stay gone. If you need help, you need support, ask for that. Strength is in numbers. If you stay strong to it, it could help our community. And that way we can prosecute these offenders,” McLain said.

Many domestic violence cases in New Mexico are not being successfully processed. Only 20 out of 170 were completed, according to District Attorney, Fernando Macias.

“How is that helping us, that’s helping another woman be another victim, we all need to be girls' girls and help each other,” McLain said.

Abigail Salas Kerri McLain and Lea Pritchet

Domestic violence is a cycle; Children who witness intimate partner violence are six times more likely to experience violence as adults according to La Casa. Lea Pritchet said she experienced domestic violence from a very young age and well into her adulthood.

“Domestic violence is not only a person's disease, it's a family disease. My family experienced domestic violence through and through,” Pritchet said. "I just want to say, I'm so grateful for La Casa and all that they've done for me. I wouldn't be me without La Casa. There's strength in numbers and it's a powerful place to be.”

McLain emphasized the importance of community and support.

“If you need help, go to La Casa. They have other options. If you don't want to be in their program, you can go in for just support, therapy. Reach out even on Facebook. There’s all these group chats. There’s always girls there, all of us women, we just want to help,” McLain said. “I know sometimes in society we want to be negative, but we just need to be positive and support each other. If we can do that and live to the term, ‘be a girls’ girl’ this community could thrive, and we could be so much more happier all together.”

Pritchet said that knowing who she was and whose she was, helped and gave her hope for the future, and she hopes this reminder helps others as well.

“No matter how many times that you think you can't escape, believe in yourself because if you don't believe in yourself nobody else will. There’s support groups, there’s hope, there’s future, there’s resources. Don’t forget that,” Pritchet said.

Mata shared a message for those who are seeking help.

“They're not alone. A lot of people have been through it. Every story is different, but you are not alone. There’s people here to help you. And it doesn't have to be now; it's whenever you're ready. But we are here and ready to help whenever they're ready for it,” Mata said.

Resources and more information can be found on La Casa’s Facebook, Instagram and website Lacasainc.org.

