Early voting in Doña Ana County is underway

Early voting began in New Mexico October 7th.

Voters will be able to decide municipal races like judges and city council, school board races, and GO Bonds. Doña Ana County clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin explained why it is important for people to vote.

“A lot of times the local races are the ones that affect us the most," López Askin said.

López Askin said that 6,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out. This number has gone up now that absentee voters are able to be put on a permanent absentee voter list.

“Kind of a slow pace ticking up towards the election, because people know that, you know, November 4th, which is election day, that it is going to be crowded at some of the locations. Which we love. We don't like waits but we love crowds and we love people voting. And so they're going to expect a little bit of wait on election day. That's why we highly encourage early voting,” López Askin said.

Early voters have been coming in and out of the county building. I spoke with three sisters who told me about why they came out to vote.

"Cause I can, why not? Earlier better than later,” said Helen Talma.

“How can you complain if you don't vote?,” said Kathleen Talma.

Same-day registration is available; identification and proof of residency is required in that case. According to López Askin, those who have already registered only need to identify themselves, verify their identity, sign, and then head in to vote. Helen talma shared her experience.

“Very easy, staff very polite, helpful,” Talma said.

Doña Ana County offers in-person voting and same-day registration at the Doña Ana County Government Center, Monday through Friday from 8-5.

There are also 8 extended early voting locations around the county, and those sites run Tuesday through Saturday from 11-7.

“If you are a registered voter in Doña Ana County or meet the qualifications of a voter you have a ballot waiting for you. If you think ‘oh I live in the county, I don't vote’, yes you do. There's bonds there's school board races,” López Askin said.

DACelections.com has information on voting locations, important dates and more. Early voting ends Saturday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.