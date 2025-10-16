Robert Martinez Discusses his campaign for Village of Hatch Trustee

Abigail Salas:

Robert, thanks for joining us. I want to start off by asking what in your background has prepared you for this office?

Robert Martinez:

Well, for one, I've been serving already for nine years already. So, I do have the experience already, been doing it for nine years already.

Abigail Salas:

What do you see as a top issue facing Hatch?

Robert Martinez:

I'm just seeing it's a small village and I mean, it'd be nice, more convenient if we could get, we're trying to get another convenience store, like a gas station, and Maverick is supposed to be coming in, but it's taking forever and a day to get in. Trying to get more people to come, I guess.

Abigail Salas:

How do you propose to best address those issues?

Robert Martinez:

You know what, to be honest with you on that issue, like, I mean, it's, you know, we're secluded over here. Obviously, it's a small community. It's really hard to get more people to come over here, you know, because The kids go to school and then there's nothing for them to do, so they they move on to other bigger places and go to college and whatnot. So that's kind of kind of difficult to be honest with you.

Abigail Salas:

What else do you think is important for voters to know?

Robert Martinez:

It's important for voters to come out and vote to get to elect whoever elected official that they want in office. Because, there's only about roughly 1400 people here in the Village of Hatch that are that are voters, but only about maybe roughly 500 show up at the most. So we want we were trying to get everybody to put their opinions and obviously to come and vote for the people that they want in office.