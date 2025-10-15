Rogelio Maldonado discusses his campaign for Gadsden ISD 4 school board member

KRWG Public Media is covering the Gadsden Independent School District 4 race in Doña Ana County. Abigail Salas talks with candidate Rogelio Maldonado Jr.

Abigail Salas:

What in your background has prepared you for this office?

Rogelio Maldonado:

So, I have a military background, which led me to work with NATO for two years, working with other countries to affiliate, building the community, the education, the leadership. So that's what I'm hoping to bring with my expertise, working with other countries as a board member and helping the two communities, Berino and Anthony, to provide some of those skills that the military offered me.

Abigail Salas:

What do you see as the top issue facing your district?

Rogelio Maldonado:

So, I attended some of the school boards. I think the consolidation with Berino School, what they're talking about, as a representative, I remind everybody I work for them and not the school or the political part. The families are real set on not relocating the school and leaving it. Even with the understanding that in three years, they might lead to shorts and cuts of teacher budget-wise. So as long as the family understands that I'm supporting their argument, that they support that decision when the school district decides to make cuts or shortage, that that's what they put themselves in. So, I want them to have a good feeling that, you know, I'm going to voice their opinion, but I'm also going to voice the future outcome on their decision they made.

Abigail Salas:

How do you propose to best address those issues?

Rogelio Maldonado:

The main concern that I have is the school's going to provide the possibility down the road on the number of loss of teachers and then the loss of a new building for the school because money's going to have to be reallocated. So, I think once the numbers are provided and the loss, I'm hoping at that time the parents look at me and say, that outweighs what we want now. We need that. So, I'm there to give them plan A and plan B but still make sure that they elected somebody that's still going to support even their lack of misunderstanding. But I'm going to make sure that they do see a picture of a future possibility but still stand my ground supporting the community.

Abigail Salas:

What else do you think is important for voters to know?

Rogelio Maldonado:

I think one of the biggest things with voters to understand when it works with the schools, that even if I'm elected, I'm a vote of five members, that I still have to coordinate with the other four board members to understand the vision of the community, why they elected me and why I'm choosing to vote this way and the reason. So, the fight for the position that I hold and represent it's still trying to coordinate with other four districts to have their votes move forward with the votes. So that will be the concern. Like I tell the families, you know, I'm with you. There's still four other people that hold the vote on the decision making on this. And we'll have to see how that's voted. And hopefully, I don't want to say I persuade the other side, but they understand the passion the family has for that community and their kids.

