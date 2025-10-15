Corina Medrano discusses her campaign for Gadsden ISD 2 school board member

KRWG Public Media is covering the Gadsden Independent School District 2 race in Doña Ana County. Abigail Salas talks with candidate Corina Medrano.

Abigail Salas:

I want to start off by asking what in your background has prepared you for this office?

Corina Medrano:

I taught school for 50 years. So, I have a feel for what's going on in a classroom in a school district. So, I feel that qualifies me and I can see this position from different eyes, one as a teacher.

Abigail Salas:

And what do you see as the top issue facing your district?

Corina Medrano:

Well, Again, I see it as a teacher. We have a lot of kids being absent. We have to find ways to keep our kids involved, to keep them interested, to get them motivated to go to school and not want to skip. We seem to be losing a lot of children, a lot of students in this way, and we need to find a way to get everybody there, to be on task, and to be successful.

Abigail Salas:

How do you propose to best address those issues?

Corina Medrano:

Well, first of all, we need to go in and see what the schools are actually doing throughout the district. Why maybe some schools in our district have better luck than others. Why are they more successful? Maybe we can go that route and try to get all the schools on line. But of course, they're not all the same. Our student population is different. So, we really have to check into that also. What works best for that particular school?

Abigail Salas:

What else do you think is important for voters to know?

Corina Medrano:

I think it's important for voters to know that this is a very, very important position. It should not be taken lightly. Cause you're going in there and you, what you decide on can affect thousands of lives. And to me, that is so important. You want to make sure that the school district is affecting them all in a positive way. We need to get to these students. We need to show them that they can be successful, that they can learn. It does not have to be a college. It can be a vocational school, but there is something for each and every one of them out there, and we need to reach them.