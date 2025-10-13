Priscilla Guerrero discuses her campaign for Gadsden ISD school board member

KRWG Public Media is covering the Gadsden Independent School District 4 race in Doña Ana County. Abigail Salas talks with candidate Priscilla Guerrero.

Abigail Salas:

What in your background has prepared you for this office?

Priscilla Guerrero:

So, I am an Early Childcare Education Center Director. So obviously working with children and their education has been a top priority for me. Specifically early education, but now taking that step into, I've also, you know, supported with some of my families because we are, you know, an after-school center as well. So I have children school age who come into the center and a lot of parents, you know, just in conversation, you know, talking to me about, you know, what's going on at school, different things that have happened, and then So, me being involved with them as far as their educational process and supporting and being there as, a supportive partner with them through their journey with their children. That's something that has prepared me as well as I am a mom of two with children in the Gadsden Independent School District specifically, such as, you know, being involved in everything that I can as far as their education as well.

Abigail Salas:

What do you see as the top issue facing your district?

Priscilla Guerrero:

You know, for right now, something super severe that they're, you know, considering the closure of Berino Elementary, that has been a very high topic. For the time being. But really as far as, the whole district as a whole, for my district, it's just, I think being there to support and be a voice for the families, that's my top priority.

Abigail Salas:

How do you propose to best address those issues?

Priscilla Guerrero:

By listening. So, I want to be completely involved in the community. Being able to be present at community meetings and having that open door policy for, those families to reach out to me in their times of need and frustration and being able to be their voice and bring that to the board so that they can also see, the different perspectives that maybe we not all have, but that we can see the different perspectives of each family.

Abigail Salas:

What else do you think is important for voters to know?

Priscilla Guerrero:

Just know that I am for them. I am here to be their voice, be their advocate. I'm a very, very strong believer in advocacy for children. And so that is my big focus, is to be able to advocate for children and their needs, and know that at the end of the day, we are all here for them. They're the importance, and that's what we're here to do.

