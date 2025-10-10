Doña Ana County holds ceremony for unclaimed

The ceremony happened at St. Joseph’s cemetery and honored the lives of 36 men and women and an infant. Community members gathered to honor and respect the unclaimed. The remains were able to be claimed until the day before the ceremony.

It was Mary Sanchez’s first time attending. She said she did not expect herself to be as emotional as she was. She also expressed why she felt the need to attend.

“If I was to die and didn't have anybody, I would hope somebody would show up for me,” Sanchez said.

Retired U.S. Army Chaplain, Michael Strohm officiated the ceremony. This is the second one he has volunteered for.

“I was available and I wanted to be a helper. And it was a way of honoring people I didn't even know,”Strohm said.

According to the county's news release, “All individuals included in the ceremony were cremated, with their remains held by the Doña Ana County Health & Human Services Department for at least two years, as required by state law. During this time, no one came forward to claim them.”

“It's very humbling to know that a lot of people come to these and say their final goodbyes, even if you don't know somebody,” Sanchez said.

The ceremony is organized by the county Health and Human Services Department, which has been doing it for the last 23 years.

For information about claiming remains, the Doña Ana County Health & Human Services Department can be contacted at (575) 525-5866, or online at donaana.gov, where there’s a Claimant Information Form.