Las Cruces City Council approves 'Welcoming Community' resolution

The Welcoming Community Resolution was passed in 2017 by Las Cruces City Council to strengthen the city's human rights ordinance of 1997. It established Las Cruces as a welcoming community to all regardless of background and immigration status. In response to President Trump’s stepped up immigration enforcement, Council proposed a revision to the resolution.

The resolution passed with a 5-2 vote. Mayor Eric Enriquez and Councilor Bill Mattiace opposed.

“I just feel like the practice is already in place, so I'm not in favor of, of this resolution myself because of what it creates for our city, our organization, the additional work. It's not about the funding that's being cut,” Mayor Eric Enriquez said.

Mayor Pro Tem, Johana Bencomo supported the resolution and expressed her support by wearing a shirt that stated “Protege y Defiende Immigrantes” protect and defend immigrants.

“I will not act powerless in this moment. Do I wish we could do more? I do, I wish we could do a lot more. Do I think this resolution encompasses a lot of those protections for our community in terms of what we can do? I do, and I'm proud to support this,” Bencomo said.

The resolution expands protection for immigrant residents and prohibits the use of city resources for immigration-related enforcement actions, the sharing of personal information including, immigration status, home address, and employment.

The resolution also states that immigration enforcement cannot enter any city property without a judicial warrant.

Before the vote, District 5 Councilor Becky Corran shared her perspective on how the immigrant community contributes to the city's economy.

“Our city budget is literally dependent on the people here who feel welcome to participate in our community. They invest in us; we have to invest in our community. And pass resolutions that fight the cruelty that is so large and unbelievable,” Corran said.

Once approved, residents left the chambers, many cheering.