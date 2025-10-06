U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez responds to green energy cuts

The Department of Energy announced billions in cuts to green energy projects in blue states. U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez talks with KC Counts about how New Mexico is affected. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

Tell us what the landscape looks like in terms of how these cuts will impact New Mexico.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

So, because of this political retribution and this decision to cut Department of Energy projects across the nation, New Mexico stands to lose over $135 million in investment for energy production, energy research, and that includes $56 million right here in New Mexico's second district. All four of the projects that were defunded in my district would be housed at New Mexico Tech inSocorro. Now, by cutting these projects, the administration has really hamstrung the ability for us to modernize fossil fuel development and oil and gas development in places like the Four Corners and the Permian Basin. The purpose of these funds were to develop, you know, methane capture technology that would make oil and gas production cleaner, avoid the types of methane leaks that we've seen. We have one of the largest methane clouds in the world right here in the Permian Basin. So, this means that we're going to lose out on research projects, jobs, students are going to miss out on this opportunity. And not just that, but the most important thing is that having cleaner oil and gas development contributes to cleaner air for all New Mexicans. And that's one of the things that we absolutely need, especially in communities like Hobbs and Carlsbad right here in my district, but also areas like Farmington and Gallup up north. So, it really impedes our ability to move forward with that technology and that includes retrofitting existing oil and gas wells. So, we're not moving in the right direction. And those folks at New Mexico Tech deserve to continue with this important research that's going to benefit all New Mexicans and the companies as well.

KC Counts:

In what way is this particular funding being affected? Was it yet to be distributed?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

So, this funding was yet to be distributed. Here at New Mexico Tech, that $56 million was congressionally approved funding. That means Congress allocated that funding by a vote in Congress. It's now been rescinded by Secretary Wright of the Department of Energy. The projects across the country are different. There are some projects that were already underway that are being cut halfway through their grants or through their projects. There's other projects that were just about to start, and if you think about what it takes for a university like New Mexico Tech to put the resources in place just to conduct and deliver on this grant, they have to mobilize an immense amount of resources, not to mention the amount of time that it took to actually apply for these funds. So, there's already money being lost. There's potential jobs being lost with contractors who are going to work as part of this project. So, it varies project by project across the country U.S. Congressman Gabe, but in this case, we stand to lose all $56 million of that congressionally approved funding for New Mexico Tech, although New Mexico Tech has already prepared themselves to take on this research.

KC Counts:

At this point, Congressman Vasquez, what is the remedy?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Well, just today I sent a letter to Secretary Wright outlining how important these projects are across the country. One, because they help to lower the utility bills for all Americans. When we can create safer, cleaner, renewable energy or safer and cleaner fossil fuel energy, it helps both the companies and it helps New Mexicans, because if you think about methane leaks and capturing those methane leaks, those oil and gas companies actually make money off of selling some of that natural gas and some of the byproducts back to New Mexico, in the form of royalties, and that's really important. So, we're actually standing to lose millions more from not implementing this type of technology. Our air is going to get dirtier. You know, those high rates of respiratory disease in places like the Permian Basin are going to continue to climb. So that's just, it's not a good thing for us. But in terms of how we fix it, Secretary Wright has the opportunity to turn the dial back on this. Unfortunately, because of this political retribution, the fact that these projects were pulled in 12 blue states and the fact that this is a vindictive action by the administration, I'm not sure how willing they're going to be to restore that funding. But in my view, it also is a violation of the impoundment clause, which this administration has completely ignored in the last eight months.

KC Counts:

Looking ahead, do you think that there is a longer-term fix? Obviously, There's been a lot of political maneuvering in states like Texas to redraw boundaries, get more Republican seats. So, what is your outlook, quickly, before I let you go, Congressman Vasquez, on the midterms?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Sure. Well, look, when Democrats have the majority in the House, we're going to work on a package of legislation that protects the American people from any future actions, from any future administration, from violating the impoundment clause, making clear that it is a violation of the law to misuse or misappropriate or retract congressionally directed spending. There's three branches of government for a reason. The Democratic Party believes strongly in those foundations that our founding fathers laid before us. And even though some may want to abdicate that responsibility or give that responsibility to the administration, I refuse to render Congress powerless. Folks elect us for a reason. They expect us to pass a yearly budget, which we haven't done. They expect that those congressionally directed funds are going to be spent in the way that they're supposed to be spent. And we've got to make sure that no president, Democrat or Republican, can do this in the future.

KC Counts:

Congressman Gabe Vasquez, thank you very much for your time. We appreciate it.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Thank you so much. I appreciate it.